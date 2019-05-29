|
|
Aubrey C. "Bubba" Mathis Jr., 68, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Cross, SC. The family will receive friends from 4:00pm to 6:00pm Thursday, May 30 at the funeral home. Memorial Services will follow at 6:00pm in the DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home Chapel. DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 220 East 6th Street, Waynesboro, GA 30830 (706-554-3531). You may sign the guest book and view full obituary at www.deloachfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 29, 2019