DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home & Cremation Service
220 East Sixth Street
Waynesboro, GA 30830
706-554-3531
Aubrey C. "Bubba" Mathis Jr.


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Aubrey C. "Bubba" Mathis Jr. Obituary
Aubrey C. "Bubba" Mathis Jr., 68, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Cross, SC. The family will receive friends from 4:00pm to 6:00pm Thursday, May 30 at the funeral home. Memorial Services will follow at 6:00pm in the DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home Chapel. DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 220 East 6th Street, Waynesboro, GA 30830 (706-554-3531). You may sign the guest book and view full obituary at www.deloachfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 29, 2019
