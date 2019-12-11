Home

Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Aubrey Edgar

Aubrey Edgar Obituary
Aubrey Edgar
Augusta, GA—Aubrey Edgar, 64, husband of Karen Stiles Edgar, entered into rest Monday, December 2, 2019, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held Friday, December 13, 2019, at 3:00 PM from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Reverend John Kilpatrick officiating.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/12/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 12, 2019
