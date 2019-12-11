|
|
Aubrey Edgar
Augusta, GA—Aubrey Edgar, 64, husband of Karen Stiles Edgar, entered into rest Monday, December 2, 2019, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held Friday, December 13, 2019, at 3:00 PM from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Reverend John Kilpatrick officiating.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/12/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 12, 2019