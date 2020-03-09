|
Aubrey R. Pancake, Sr.
Tennille, Georgia—Aubrey R. Pancake, Sr., age 81, entered our Lord's forgiving, strong arms on March 6, 2020. He was surrounded by loved ones.
Born April 12,1938 in Tennille, Georgia to two amazing parents, Harry F. and Annie L. Pancake, who preceded him in death. Also preceded in death are his two brothers, Frankie Pancake and Gerald Pancake, his sister, Jackie Williams, a son, Aubrey Jr., and his most cherished friend, John "Red" Price.
He is survived by "Precious" his wife, Nellie E. Pancake of 56 years, two daughters, Teresa (Mike) Durand and Sheila (Terry) Huffman, three grandchildren, Kelly (Wally) Dukes, Daniel Singletary, and Stephanie Huffman, his "adopted "granddaughter, Lily Morrison, and many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.He is also survived by his very special companion, Socks. Socks has always been the center of Pancake's world since he got him.
From a very early age, Pancake adapted to the task of "tinkering" from his Dad. He began working on bicycles, lawnmowers, radios, and old cars around their yard.
In 1956, while still in high school, Pancake enlisted in the Army Reserves and began working with Grover Sassman on motorcycles on the side in Macon, GA. He eventually joined the Navy Reserves and began his duties as an Aircraft Technician at Warner Robins Air Force Base. In 1966, Pancake was transferred to Fort Gordon Army Base working in Civil Services as an Electrical Engineer Instructor. He also served as one of the founding members of the Columbia County Rescue team.
Pancake later became an independent entrepreneur as a local Pool Hall owner, then owning Pancake's Automotive Shop, and finally returning to his roots of "tinkering." Pancake started working at Vic's Harley Davidson in 1975. Realizing motorcycle repair was his true passion. Pancake took all the money in his pocket, $36, and started his own motorcycle repair business in a single wide trailer at Faircloth's Trailer Park. Word got around and his reputation exceeded his expectations; therefore, forcing him to move to a bigger shop. So, April 1976, The Motorcycle Palace was born on Wheeler Road in Martinez, GA.
So many cherished memories were made there, from Deer Stews, Poker Runs, hanging out, and let's not forget, the Cakesters Coffee Club where everyone would gather at The Motorcycle Palace on Saturday mornings to shoot the breeze and reminisce of good times. No service work on Saturday! Forty-three years later, Pancake finally retired.
During Pancake's life, he was a member of the Masonic Lodge 710, the Scottish Rite, the Augusta Shriner's, and the Alee Temple of Savannah, GA. He attended The Sanctuary in Evans, GA.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Funeral services will be at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at The Sanctuary, 4584 Cox Road in Evans , Georgia, with Pastors Brian Cockrell, Ray Reynolds, and Roger Gardner officiating. Interment will follow at Bellevue Memorial Gardens.
Special thanks to Heartland Hospice, Mary Kirkland, Rick Pate, and Melinda Carter. Also, special thanks to Dr. Carmel Joseph and staff.
The family will graciously receive flowers or memorial donations may be made to The Sanctuary.
Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 124 Davis Rd., Martinez, GA 30907 (706) 863-6747 kingfh.com
