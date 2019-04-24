Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elliott Sons Funeral Home
4255 Columbia Road
Martinez, GA 30907
(706) 868-9637
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Gelbart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Ann Gelbart


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Audrey Ann Gelbart Obituary
Audrey Ann Gelbart, 79, of Bradenton, Florida and formerly of Augusta, died Friday, April 19, 2019 in Bradenton, FL.

She was born on August 5, 1939 in Ohio, the daughter of the late Hinton and Ruth Bailey.

She was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Arthur Gelbart.

Audrey was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, who was known to never have said an unkind word. She was generous with her time, love and attention in taking care of her family. During the holidays her kitchen was filled with wonderful food and joy including dancing and laughter.

Survivors include her son, Mark Gelbart (Anita); daughters, Susan Gelbart and Elizabeth Reynolds (Tony); granddaughter, Daphne Gelbart; grandson, Justin Uppal; brothers, Richard Bailey (Susan) of Truckee, CA and Quentin Bailey (Cindy) of Madison, CT.

A funeral will be held at the graveside on Wednesday, April 24 at 10:00 am at Magnolia Cemetery, Augusta, officiated by Rabbi David Sirull.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now