Audrey Ann Gelbart, 79, of Bradenton, Florida and formerly of Augusta, died Friday, April 19, 2019 in Bradenton, FL.
She was born on August 5, 1939 in Ohio, the daughter of the late Hinton and Ruth Bailey.
She was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Arthur Gelbart.
Audrey was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, who was known to never have said an unkind word. She was generous with her time, love and attention in taking care of her family. During the holidays her kitchen was filled with wonderful food and joy including dancing and laughter.
Survivors include her son, Mark Gelbart (Anita); daughters, Susan Gelbart and Elizabeth Reynolds (Tony); granddaughter, Daphne Gelbart; grandson, Justin Uppal; brothers, Richard Bailey (Susan) of Truckee, CA and Quentin Bailey (Cindy) of Madison, CT.
A funeral will be held at the graveside on Wednesday, April 24 at 10:00 am at Magnolia Cemetery, Augusta, officiated by Rabbi David Sirull.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 24, 2019