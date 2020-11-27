Audrey Bazemore Watson
North Augusta, SC—Audrey Bazemore Watson, 95, wife of the late Dr. Walter Gamewell Watson, peacefully entered into rest November 25, 2020 at her home. Graveside Services will be conducted this Saturday morning at 11 o'clock in Pineview Memorial Gardens. Rev. Thomas B. Wilkes, III, Dr. John M. Younginer, Jr. and Dr. Randy Cooper officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. The wearing of masks is required and social distancing will be practiced.
Mrs. Watson was a native of Swainsboro, Georgia and the daughter of the late Henry Kelley and Duchess Deloach Bazemore. She attended the Barrett School of Nursing in Augusta, Georgia where she obtained her nursing degree. It was at University Hospital that she met her husband of 67 years, Gamewell "Curly" Watson.
Audrey Watson was a faithful member of Grace United Methodist Church, where she was active in the Stillwell Sunday School Class, Florrie Derrick Circle and a diligent servant at Grace throughout the years.
Audrey was very involved in the North Augusta community and shared her passion for the environment with others. Audrey, a Master Gardener, was a charter member of Carolina Hills Garden Club serving on local, state, and regional boards. She was a lifetime member of the National Council of State Garden Clubs. These accolades do not compare to the joy she brought to others by devoting her time, talents, and love of flower arranging. Our world is most certainly a more beautiful place because of the gifts shared by Audrey Watson.
Audrey, affectionately known as Mama Doc, was a true southern lady, full of grace and charm. That charm carried over to the Trenton Pond, as she would fish till the cows came home, skin a catfish, and cook the best bass in town. You knew she loved you when she graced you with a piece of her scrumptious caramel cake, homemade preserves, or basket of peaches. She was always keeping life exciting and Papa Doc on his toes. With God's grace, she, and others she passed were saved when she was behind the wheel. Thankfully, that trait was not passed on to all of her children! With her beautiful smile and witty ways, Mama Doc embraced life to the fullest.
Mama Doc loved her family dearly. She is survived by her five children: Donah Watson Cooper (Randy), Ben Gamewell Watson (Joanne), Kathy Watson Watson (Pat), Betsy Watson Corbin (Bryan) and Mary Watson Allen (Tom); 16 grandchildren, Wendy Cooper Wiggins (Terrell), Candice Cooper Herndon, Claire Cooper Jordan (Michael), Randi Cooper Gay (Bill), Kacie Watson Keller (Troy), Jamie Watson Young (Kyle), Kyle Watson (Breanne), Patrick Watson (Katie), Matthew Watson (Erin), Wade Watson (Ashley), Joe Ben Watson (Amber), Mac Breazeale (Andrea), Ben Breazeale (Gina), Meryl Breazeale Herlong (Wes) Westley Allen (Sarah) Chris Allen (Breanna); 38 great grandchildren, Liam Wiggins, McKenna Wiggins, Cooper Herndon, Graham Herndon, Henry Herndon, Noah Jordan, Samuel Jordan, Carolina Jordan, Andrew Gay, Audrey Gay, Lillie Gay, Kale Greene, Hank Greene, Beck Greene, Watson Young, Wells Young, Brownley Young, Bazemore Young, MeriJo Watson, Gamewell Watson, Edie Watson, Freddie Watson, Smith Watson, Charley Watson, Wade Watson, Jr., Oliver Watson, Whit Watson, Cannon Williams, Lennon-Kate Breazeale, Pickens Breazeale, Mason Breazeale, Britton-Kate Breazeale, Cullen Breazeale, Meryn Breazeale, Weslynn Herlong, Watson Allen, Rowan Allen and Colton Allen.
