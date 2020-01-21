|
Mrs. Audrey Gordon Wheat
North Port, Florida— Mrs. Audrey Gordon Wheat, 86, beloved wife of sixty-eight years to Mr. Harry L. Wheat, of North Port, Florida, entered into rest on January 16, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Cory Wheat.
Born in Bath, S.C. to the late James L. and Bertie Mae Smith Gordon, Audrey Gordon married Harry Wheat on June 13, 1951. They made their home in Aiken County where they remained for eighteen years before moving to Florida for eight years, Houston, Texas for twenty-three and back to Florida for the last twenty-six. Audrey was a retired floral designer and shop owner for thirty years. Before she got sick, she was an active member of South Biscayne Church in North Port, FL, loved crossword puzzles, and she was a dedicated wife and mother.
Surviving along with her husband, Harry L. Wheat, are her sons, Harry Leonard Wheat(Melody), of North Port, Florida, Hiram Anthony Wheat(Jessica), of Houston, Texas Christopher Dell Wheat (Jaqueline), of Houston, Texas, and Richard Alan Wheat(Roberta) North Port, Florida; a sister, Martha Courtney, of Aiken, South Carolina; nine grandchildren: Tiffani, Erica, Anthony, Racheal, Stephanie, Katharyn, Andrea, Benjamin, and Alexandria and eight great-grandchildren.
The family will greet friends on Friday, January 24, 2020, from 1 until 8:30 p.m. and on Saturday, January 25, 2020, beginning at 8 a.m. with a Celebration of Life Funeral Service following at 11 o'clock the chapel of Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, SC 29829. Pastor Philip Dunn will officiate. The interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Graniteville, S.C.
Pallbearers will be Len Wheat, Tony Wheat, Chris Wheat, Ricky Wheat, Anthony Wheat, and Ben Wheat. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family would like to invite friends to join them for a pot luck lunch following the interment at Langley Church of God, 2444 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, SC 29829.
