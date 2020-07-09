Audry Free McCoy
Augusta, GA—Audry Free McCoy, 83, loving wife of the late Joe McCoy, entered into rest Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at University Hospital.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at 11:00 AM from Westview Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the graveside.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/12/2020