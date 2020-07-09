1/
Audry Free McCoy
Augusta, GA—Audry Free McCoy, 83, loving wife of the late Joe McCoy, entered into rest Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at University Hospital.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at 11:00 AM from Westview Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the graveside.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
For the full obituary please visit our website and Facebook page.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/12/2020



MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Westview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
