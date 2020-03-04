Home

Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Matlock Baptist Church
Austin Hathcock


1989 - 2020
Austin Hathcock Obituary
Austin Hathcock
Jackson, SC—Funeral Services for Austin Trevor Hathcock, 30, who entered into rest March 2, 2020, will be conducted Friday morning at 11 o'clock from Matlock Baptist Church. Rev. Dale Reeves, Dr. Mark Riser and Pastor Northern Dunbar officiating. Interment in Jackson Memorial Park.
Austin was a life-long resident of Jackson. He was a member of Matlock Baptist Church, a 2007 graduate of Silver Bluff High School and attended the University of South Carolina at Union. Austin was a construction worker who enjoyed his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Ray Hathcock.
Survivors include his parents, Mark and Lynda Edwards, Jackson; two brothers, Alex (Kayla) Edwards, North Augusta and Adam Edwards and his fiancée, Carol Hales, Jackson; two sisters, Morgan Hathcock and Ann Jordan Hathcock both of Lawrenceville, GA; grandmother, Barbara Ussery, Jackson; stepmother, Marsha Jordan, Union, SC.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home this Thursday evening from 6 until 8.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 5, 2020
