Averill Boatwright Courtney


1925 - 2019
Averill Boatwright Courtney Obituary
Averill Boatwright Courtney
Johnston, SC—Averill Boatwright Courtney, 93, of Johnston, South Carolina, died November 10, 2019. She was the widow of Lon James Courtney, Jr. Mrs. Courtney was born on November 17, 1925, at Shady Branch in Monetta, South Carolina. After attending local schools, Mrs. Courtney graduated from Winthrop College.
Mrs. Courtney was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, a daughter, Harriett Courtney Lemke, a son-in-law, James Wayne Lemke, and a brother, James Ernest Boatwright, Jr.
Mrs. Courtney is survived by a son, Lon James (Ellen) Courtney, III, two grandchildren, Harriett-Graham (Reed) Kramer and Harrison Tarrant (Britnee) Courtney, a brother, Emile Phillips (Jennie) Boatwright, a sister-in-law, Eddie Harrison Boatwright, and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Friday, November 15, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in the Parish Hall of Grace Episcopal Church in Ridge Spring, South Carolina, with a service to follow at 11:30 a.m.
The family requests that memorial contributions be sent to Grace Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 407, Ridge Spring, South Carolina 29129, or The Episcopal Church of Our Saviour - Parish Hall, 819 Calhoun Street, Johnston, South Carolina 29832.
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/13/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 13, 2019
