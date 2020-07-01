Avery Daniel Rosier-Palmer
Bonaire, Georgia—Master Avery Daniel Rosier-Palmer, age seven weeks entered into the arms of the angels on Monday morning at his residence in Bonaire.
Avery was born in Augusta on May 11, 2020. He was known as "Chunk-Chunk" by his parents and "Chunk" and "Peanut" by his grandparents. Avery loved to cuddle, and he was truly a happy little boy.
He was preceded in death by his uncle, Brad Daniel Basey, Jr.
Avery was shown tremendous love during his short time on earth by his parents, Annabelle Rosier and Chase Palmer; his grandparents, "Glam" and "Ryano," Krystal Basey and Ryan Walsh, his "Papa" and "Nana," Steve and Renee Rosier, "Papa" and "Nona" Dustin and Jennifer Palmer, and "Grandma," Christina Palmer; his great grandparents, Carolyn and Alan Chapman, Debbie and Gary Yates, Susan and Mike Gilbert, Liz Walsh, and Sharon and Maurice Cadden; his maternal aunts and uncles, Destiny Henderson, Isaiah Henderson, and Hannah Rosier; and his paternal aunts and uncles, Kailey Palmer, Braydin Palmer, Adalynn Palmer, and Christopher Graham, Jr.
Avery's life will be celebrated at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, July 3, 2020 in the Chapel of Platt's Funeral Home Belair Road. Interment will be private.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Platt's.
