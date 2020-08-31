1/1
Azoriah P. Hillary
Trenton, SC—Azoriah P. Hillary, infant daughter of Desmond T. Hillary and Patricia A. Lanham, entered into rest August 27, 2020. Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Shaws Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Mask and social distancing will be observed.
In addition to her parents; other survivors include a brother, Ayden D. Lanham; grandparents, Cathy L. Lanham, Derrin Pixley and Richard Hillary, Paulette and Dwayne Campbell, Novala and Leroy Griffin; great grandparents, Lewis Lanham, Robert and Barbara Danley; a host of other relatives and friends.
The Augusta Chronicle - Sept 1, 2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
