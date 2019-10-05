Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Resources
More Obituaries for Babbie Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Babbie Denise Edwards

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Babbie Denise Edwards Obituary
Babbie Denise Edwards
Hephzibah, GA—Mrs. Babbie Denise Edwards entered into rest on September 30, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at B. A. Williams Memorial Chapel. Burial will be at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. Survivors are her husband, Bernard Edwards; sons, Nathaniel (Fontel) Norman, Charles Daggett, Patrick Norman; daughters, Kitty Upshaw, Georgette Upshaw; grandchildren, Nathaniel Norman III, Patrick Upshaw, Khalilah Anderson, Leigh Upshaw, Jamari Smith; two great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/06/2019

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Babbie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now