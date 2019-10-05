|
|
Babbie Denise Edwards
Hephzibah, GA—Mrs. Babbie Denise Edwards entered into rest on September 30, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at B. A. Williams Memorial Chapel. Burial will be at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. Survivors are her husband, Bernard Edwards; sons, Nathaniel (Fontel) Norman, Charles Daggett, Patrick Norman; daughters, Kitty Upshaw, Georgette Upshaw; grandchildren, Nathaniel Norman III, Patrick Upshaw, Khalilah Anderson, Leigh Upshaw, Jamari Smith; two great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/06/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 6, 2019