Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
Barbara A. Green-Roberts Obituary
Funeral Services for Mrs. Barbara A. Green-Roberts, 80, who entered into rest February 11, 2019, will be conducted Saturday afternoon at 3 o'clock in the Posey Funeral Chapel with Rev. Sandra Meyer officiating. Interment will follow in Graniteville Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803.278.1181). For complete obituary details visit www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 14, 2019
