Barbara Allen Anderson
Augusta, GA—Barbara "Bobbie" Allen Anderson, 88, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 10, 2020. She was the wife of 67 years to the late William A. "Bill" Anderson.
Mrs. Anderson was born and raised in Johnson County, GA, and moved to Augusta where she graduated from Tubman High School. She was a longtime faithful member of Crawford Avenue Baptist Church where she served many years as a Sunday School teacher. Bobbie loved sewing and doing arts and crafts in her free time.
Family members include her daughters: Karen Anderson Yonce (Steve), Sheryl Anderson Clark; grandchildren: Travis Yonce (Brandy), Lindsey Yonce Crosby and great-granddaughter: Ava Yonce; as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents J. Theodore and Lizzie Allen; siblings Lois Franklin, Earl Allen Sr., Jean Lord, J. Ray Allen; and by her grandson Zachary Andrew Clark.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Westover Memorial Park with her loving nephew, Walter H. "Butch" Lord officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday, October 12th, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00PM at Thomas Poteet & Son.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Research: 31408 Harper St., Suite 235, St. Clair Shores, MI 48082.
