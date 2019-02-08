|
|
Beloved mother, Barbara Sorrell Anderson, age 80, of Evans, GA, formerly of Sulligent, AL went to meet her Savior on Monday, February 4, 2019 at University Hospital in Augusta, GA. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11:00am from Otts Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in Crews Cemetery in Sulligent, AL. Pastor Jeff Chaffin to officiate. Visitation will be held at the funeral home prior to the funeral service from 10:00am until 11:00am.
Barbara was born on July 23, 1938 in Sulligent, AL and graduated in 1956 and married Billy Rex Anderson on December 22, 1956. She worked with Dr. Rutland and Fayette Hospital before moving to Hopewell, VA. After settling in Augusta, GA in 1967, she raised her family then later attended cosmetology school and opened her own salon.
Barbara loved to fish, paint and was kind and compassionate. She loved the Lord and her family with all her heart. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Johnny Hester Sorrell and Nellie Mae Otts; and her husband of 54 years, Billy Rex Anderson. She is survived by daughters, Teresa (Ron) Dudley of Suwanee, GA and Libba (Perry) Davis of Evans, GA; Sister, Mary Burnett of Hamilton, AL; Grandsons, Ken, Brad (Paige), and Robert Davis, Andrew (Nichole) Dudley; and great grandchildren, Addison Bailey and Harrison Dudley, and many nieces, nephews and other family members who love her dearly.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 8, 2019