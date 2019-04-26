|
|
Entered into rest on April 20,2019 Mrs. Barbara Ann Brown wife of the late Mr. Donald T. Brown of Martinez Ga.Mrs. Brown was a retired Civil Service employee ,she was a member of St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church. She was an avid Atlanta Braves and Falcons fan. She was a loving wife, mother,grandmother and great grandmother. She was preceded in death by her father and mother Ross and Bruna Rouch and a sister Antonia Goodyear.Additional survivors include four daughters-Christina (Mike) Blume- Martinez Ga. Melissa Hayes-Tucker Ga. Lisa(Harrell) Baldowski-Knoxville TN. and Lara Hayes - Portland OR. one sister-Marie(Edward) Denczi-Norristown PA. and a step daughter Pamela Brown- NC. five grandchildren- Nicholas Blume, Patrick Blume (wife Adrienne),Matthew Blume (wife Allie),Zachary Baldowski and Cody Baldowski. and one greatgrandchild Charlie Blume.A Celebration of Barbara's Life will be held Saturday April 27,2019 from 11:30 am-1:30 pm at Thomas L. King Funeral Home.The interment will be at 2:30pm at Bellevue Memorial Gardens with Father Michael Hull Celebrant. The family request that friends wear their favorite Atlanta Braves or Falcons shirts in honor of Barbara. In lieu of flowers please make donations to 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis TN. 38105
Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd. Martinez Ga. 30907
706-863-6747 www.kingfh.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2019