Mrs. Barbara Ann Hill, 61, of North Augusta, SC, entered into rest peacefully, on Sunday, March 10, 2019.
A native of Evergreen Park, IL and a resident of Aiken County, SC, for the last ten years, she was a daughter of the late Robert Moss Flint and the late Helen Mae Perry Rudman. She was a formerly employed by Vas Case and due to her caring nature, she was also formerly a Nurse. She enjoyed being outdoors, on the water, swimming, boating, flowers, gardening and reading.
In addition to her parents, family members include her siblings, Valerie Edes and her companion, Diego Albright, Gloverville, SC, Gerald Flint and his wife, Catherine, Gloverville, SC and Robert Flint, County Club Hills, IL.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 2 o'clock in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Graniteville, SC.
It has been requested that memorials be made to the Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare. (www.letlovelive.org)
