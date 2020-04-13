|
Barbara Ann Roye
Grovetown, Georgia—Barbara Ann Martin Roye, 82, wife of the late Westly Roye, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday April 12, 2020.
The family will hold a private graveside service on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in Westview Cemetery, Augusta, Ga, with Michael Moon officiating. Due to the current gathering restrictions, the family would appreciate any phone calls, emails, cards and text messages during this time.
Mrs. Barbara was born in Grovetown to the late Esau and Eva Martin. She worked for King Mills for over 27 years. She was a woman of strong faith and dearly loved her family.
Left to cherish her memory are, her son, Tim Roye (Theresa); one daughter, Sheila Bowman (Glenn); grandchildren, Shelly Maddix (Sam), Danny Rollins (Carrie), Amy North (Tim), Amber Peloquin (Brett), Ashley Haile (Trey), Joshua Roye, Samantha Floyd (Jordan); great-grandchildren, Hunter Maddix (Morgan), Jessie Rollins (Allen), Mason Rollins, Carly Maddix (Tanner), Drew Rollins, Emily Overton (Hunt), Abby Overton, Annsley Rollins, Gage Peloquin, Aidan Peloquin, Cason Peloquin, Logan Haile and Lillie Grace Peloquin; great-great grandchild, Cameron Rollins; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Westly Roye, a daughter, Esther Rollins and two sisters, Christine Childree and Ina Mae Martin.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 14, 2020