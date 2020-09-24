Barbara Anne (Aldrich) Drew
Augusta, GA—Barbara Anne (Aldrich) Drew
Augusta — Barbara Anne (Aldrich) Drew, a longtime resident of Augusta, Ga., died Tuesday the 22nd of September at her home.
Born on January 20, 1942, Barbara would meet her future husband, Lt. John Marshall Drew, of Augusta, Ga., in her hometown of Portland, Ore., and they would later marry in San Diego, Calif. A nontraditional student later in life, she received her Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Augusta University (then known as Augusta College) in 1990. She spent much of her professional career as an accountant with Thermal Ceramics, where she worked until retirement.
The two most important things to Barbara were her faith in God and her family. She lived her life guided by her and her husband's favorite scripture, Romans 5:1–5, and her life was thus marked by perseverance, character and hope. Barbara would often say, "Nothing is too good for my family," and her love was evident in her cooking special family meals. Barbara was a volunteer with Catholic Social Services' thrift store and St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church, where she put her accountancy skills to work in counting offertory gifts.
Mrs. Drew is preceded in death by her husband, John, and her son, Thomas "Tommy" Edward Drew. She is survived by her sister: Susan Jane Norman (Brent) and two children: John David Drew and Debbie Drew Berry (Mark); five grandchildren: Marshall Drew, Benjamin Drew, Erin Drew, Jackson Berry and Maxwell Berry; and nieces and nephews.
A funeral mass celebrating Barbara's life will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church, with Father Mark Ross celebrant. A private family burial to follow. The family requests those attending wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to The Lydia Project, 1369 Interstate Pkwy, Augusta, GA 30909 or St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church, 1420 Monte Sano Ave, Augusta, GA 30904.
The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until time of service in the narthex of the church. Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/25/2020