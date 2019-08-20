Home

Barbara Anne Wilkes Obituary
Barbara Anne Wilkes
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Barbara Anne Wilkes, 71, beloved wife of Claude R. "Bob" Wilkes, Sr., entered into rest on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Whole Life Ministries with Dr. Sandra G. Kennedy officiating. Interment to follow at Bellevue Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
Barbara was born in Hopewell, VA and worked at Lucent Technologies until her retirement. Her and her husband Bob were faithful members of Whole Life Ministries.
In addition to her husband, Barbara is survived by her son, Claude R. Wilkes, Jr. (Caroline); her grandchildren, Summer R. Wilkes, Claude Robert Wilkes, III and Michael S. Ennis; her great-grandson, Carson L. Staley; her brother, Richard J. Hayes, Jr. (Linda); her sisters, Donna Throckmorton (Howard) and Deborah Strawser (Paul). She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard J. Hayes, Sr. and Mary M. Hayes and her nephew, Richard Alan Carver.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday evening, August 23, 2019 from 5:00 until 7:00 PM.
The Augusta Chronicle - 8/21/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 21, 2019
