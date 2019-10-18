|
|
Barbara Ansley
North Augusta, South Carolina—Barbara Jean Ansley, 81, of North Augusta, SC, went home to be with her Lord on Friday, October 18, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born to the late Joseph Buster Brown and Mary Magdalene Murphy, April 12, 1938 in Augusta, GA. Barbara graduated from The Academy of Richmond County in 1957 and received her Nursing Degree from the Savannah Hospital Training School for Nurses in 1962
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Gene Ansley. She has two children: Lynn Ansley (Michelle), of Augusta and Robyn Hughes (Donnie), of North Augusta and four grandchildren; Alexis Ansley, Jackson Ansley, Molly Hughes and Sarah Ansley.
She was a member of Curtis Baptist Church where she married her husband and raised their two children to know and love Christ. Barbara was a member of the adult choir where she sang her love for Jesus, a Sunday school teacher to countless 6th graders, a participant in GAP Ministries and a member of the Mammie Gibbs Circle.
Known for her ease in frequent conversation with even total strangers, she possessed a contagious smile and an entertaining sense of humor. Throughout her life she maintained a sweet and simple demeanor that won the trust and hearts of many, who even now are being changed by her witness of constant nurturing love and faith. Her signature gift of joy, shown through her constant smiling, laughter, and joking around, will never be forgotten.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019, at Fort Creek Baptist Church. The service will be at 11:00 a.m. with the Reverend John Bryan officiating and burial will follow at Fort Creek Baptist Church cemetery.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/19/2019
