|
|
Barbara Becknell Phillips
Atlanta, GA—Barbara Phillips, a longtime resident of Sumter, SC died at the age of 87 on Monday, March 2nd at Memory Care Center Atlanta, Georgia. Barbara suffered, and ultimately died from Alzheimer's disease.
Barbara was born in Augusta, Georgia on February 15th, 1933 and was raised with her only sibling, Mary, in a house with eleven aunts and uncles. She married Frank Ronald Phillips in February of 1952 and they traveled through life together, producing four children: Alan, Barry, Cheryl and David (known as ABC and D). Barbara loved music and passed on that love to her children. She collected recipes as she traveled as a military wife and she loved to cook.
Barbara received a nursing degree from Florence-Darlington Technical College and worked at as a respiratory therapist at Toumey Hospital for more than twenty years. She volunteered as a "pink lady" to help with patients at Cobb Memorial Hospital in Royston, Georgia after retirement.
Frank and Barbara were married for sixty-three years before Frank passed away in November of 2015. Barbara is survived by: her sister, Mary Durst (Martinez, GA); children: Frank "Alan" and Cindy Phillips (New Hartford, NY); Barry and Lilia Phillips (Aurora Province Philippines); Cheryl and Paul Randall (Aiken, SC), and David and Donna Phillips (Sugar Hill, GA); 12 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 2:00 P.M. at Bellevue Memorial Gardens.
Memorial gifts may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601, .
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 03/06/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 6, 2020