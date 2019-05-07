Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Borders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Borders

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara Borders Obituary
Barbara Borders 62, wife of Rodney Borders entered into res on Sunday May 5, 2019 at her residence.

Preceded in death by her parents Ed and Barbara Anna O'Leary. In addition to her husband, she is survived by brothers Rick O'Leary, Seattle, WA, Bill (Laura) O'Leary, New Orleans, LA; brothers-in-law

Larry (Glenda) Borders ,Edgefield SC and Bobby Borders, Augusta ; nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the wonder caring staff of GRU Cancer Center, Doctors' Hospital and St. Joseph Hospice. Services will be held at a later time,
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.