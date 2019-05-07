|
|
Barbara Borders 62, wife of Rodney Borders entered into res on Sunday May 5, 2019 at her residence.
Preceded in death by her parents Ed and Barbara Anna O'Leary. In addition to her husband, she is survived by brothers Rick O'Leary, Seattle, WA, Bill (Laura) O'Leary, New Orleans, LA; brothers-in-law
Larry (Glenda) Borders ,Edgefield SC and Bobby Borders, Augusta ; nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the wonder caring staff of GRU Cancer Center, Doctors' Hospital and St. Joseph Hospice. Services will be held at a later time,
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 7, 2019