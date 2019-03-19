Home

Barbara Dorman Davis Obituary
Barbara Dorman Davis, beloved wife of the late James Edward Davis, entered into rest on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Augusta University Medical Center.

Funeral services will be held from the chapel of Chance and Hydrick Funeral Directors on Wednesday, March 20. 2019 at 1:00 P.M. with Pastor Russell Folger officiating. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum of Hillcrest Memorial Park

Mrs. Davis, a native of Augusta, was the daughter of the late Carlton and Blanche Braswell Dorman. She had retired from sales with Unijax and she and her husband were the previous owners of Fleming Pawn Shop. Mrs. Davis was a loving person who loved to laugh, to be with her family, to read and to travel. She was a member of the First United Pentecostal Church where she sang and taught Sunday School.

Mrs. Davis was preceded in death by her sister, Carleen Dorman Jones.

Survivors include her children, James E. Davis, Jr., Rhonda Etterle, Kimberly and Michael Allison and Ashley and Robert Morgan; her sister, Sandra Dorman Herring; nine grandchildren, Dustin Hadden, Gage Davis, Kristin Murphy, Collin Murphy, Lane Etterle, Katherine Morgan, Emily Morgan, Shelby Davis and Olivia Davis; and four great grandchildren.

If desired, the family suggests that memorials may be made to, , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 30815, or to stjude.org.

The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 19, 2019
