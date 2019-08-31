|
Barbara Elizabeth Hale
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Barbara Hale, 86, entered into rest on Sunday, August 25, 2019.
Mrs. Hale was a fully devoted Christian who was a member of St. Augustine Episcopal Church. She was passionate about gardening, feeding the birds, sewing and reading her Bible. She loved her fur babies including, Sammy, Sean and Mickey.
Mrs. Hale is preceded in death by her parents, Perry and Nellie McLean; and siblings, Joseph McLean, Jean Geist, and Constance Torrey. Survivors include her children, Kenneth Hale (Karen), Philip Hale and Kimberly Wright (Patrick); brother, Perry McLean (Beverly); grandchildren, Kyle Hale (Noelia), Blaine Hale, James Hale and Shelbe Louise Smith-Cooke (Charles); and great-grandchildren, Oliva, Kaylin, Jade and Carter.
The Celebration of life will take place at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church. The Rev. James T. Said will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Augustine Episcopal Church, 3321 Wheeler Road, Augusta, GA 30909.
