Elliott Sons Funeral Home
4255 Columbia Road
Martinez, GA 30907
(706) 868-9637
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Elliott Sons Funeral Home
4255 Columbia Road
Martinez, GA 30907
Barbara Ellen Belcher


1931 - 2019
Barbara Ellen Belcher Obituary
Barbara Ellen Belcher
Grovetown, GA—Mrs. Barbara Ellen Belcher, 88, beloved wife of 71 years of Ken M. Belcher, died on September, 19, 2019, in Augusta, GA. Barbara, a daughter of the late Golman Lee and Rhoda Ellen (Guinn) Marcus, was born in Wise County, VA, but lived most of her life in Richmond and Columbia County, GA.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Ken M. Belcher; sons, Steven Kent Belcher, Brian Keith Belcher and wife Janis Irene (Prestwood), Kevin James Belcher, and Rodney Kenn Belcher; grandchildren, Lindsay Purdy (Justin), Jordan Belcher, Nolan Belcher (Rachel), Kody Belcher, Morgann Bradshaw (Stephen), Jamie Belcher, and Jodi Belcher; great-grandchildren, Carolina Purdy, Stephen "Finn" Bradshaw Jr., and Amelia Bradshaw; sister, Jean Katherine Davis; brother, Richard Alan Marcus (Ann); and a host of nieces and nephews and extended family.
The family will receive friends from 4-6pm on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Elliott Sons Funeral Home, 4255 Columbia Road, Martinez, GA 30907. Inurnment will be held at a later date.
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/21/2019 and 09/22/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019
