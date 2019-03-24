|
|
Mrs. Barbara Freeman Mitchell, of Lamback Way, entered into rest March 22, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11 am Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Mt. Transfiguration Baptist Church with the Rev. Clarence D. Hill officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at 10 am. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Mitchell, a native of Lincoln County, GA, had retired as an educator from the Columbia and Wilkes County Board of Education. She was graduate of Lincoln County High School and Augusta College. She was a member of Mt. Transfiguration Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Frank Mitchell; two sons, Randall Booker and Gregory R. (Angela) Booker; four daughters, Donna (David) Chapman, Annette Mitchell, Shanell Mitchell and Kadesha (James) Pierce; three brothers, Larry (Frances) Freeman, Johnny (Sharon) Freeman and Romus (Karen) Freeman; three sisters, Audrey (Brian) Wade, Patricia Freeman and Lucinda Freeman; 10 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the funeral home after 1 p.m. Monday.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019