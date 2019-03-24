Home

POWERED BY

Services
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara F. Mitchell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara F. Mitchell Obituary
Mrs. Barbara Freeman Mitchell, of Lamback Way, entered into rest March 22, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11 am Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Mt. Transfiguration Baptist Church with the Rev. Clarence D. Hill officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at 10 am. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Mitchell, a native of Lincoln County, GA, had retired as an educator from the Columbia and Wilkes County Board of Education. She was graduate of Lincoln County High School and Augusta College. She was a member of Mt. Transfiguration Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband, Frank Mitchell; two sons, Randall Booker and Gregory R. (Angela) Booker; four daughters, Donna (David) Chapman, Annette Mitchell, Shanell Mitchell and Kadesha (James) Pierce; three brothers, Larry (Frances) Freeman, Johnny (Sharon) Freeman and Romus (Karen) Freeman; three sisters, Audrey (Brian) Wade, Patricia Freeman and Lucinda Freeman; 10 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the funeral home after 1 p.m. Monday.

G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now