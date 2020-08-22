1/
Barbara Faglier Woodward
TUSCALOOSA , AL—Barbara Faglier Woodward, age 87, formerly of Augusta, Ga., began her new eternal life with Our Lord and Savior on August 15, 2020 in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Preceding her in death are the following angels: parents, Cecil and Theola Pittman Faglier; brothers, Arthur Williams, G.C. Faglier, Jr., Joe Faglier, Ted Faglier, and Gene Faglier; sisters, Bernice Perdue Thompson, and Agnes Carpenter; her husband, William "Ralph" Woodward; and daughter, Rhonda Woodward Vincent.
Survivors include her sons, Virgil (Pat) and Don Woodward, both of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; granddaughters, Tiffany Jones (Daniel) of Adel, Ga.; Dr. Nichole Vincent (Joey Segura) of San Antonio, Tex.; grandson, David Woodward (Elizabeth) of Knoxville, Tenn.; brother, Harvey Faglier; and several nieces and nephews.
The Augusta Chronicle - August 23, 2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
