Barbara Farr Clements
1931 - 2020
Augusta, GA—Myrtis "Barbara" Farr Clements, 88, wife of the late Grady Paul Clements, peacefully left this life at Pruitt Health Augusta Saturday, August 1, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 10:00AM Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Hillcrest Memorial Park with Rev. Dwain French officiating.
Because of the family's concern for public health and safety during this COVID-19 pandemic, the family requests that social distancing and other safety precautions be followed. The wearing of face masks is encouraged.
Barbara was co-owner of Jefferson Farm Supply and Jefferson Milling Company, as well as worked as an accountant at J. Thomas Jones CPA, before owning and operating her own accounting business and was past president of the Augusta Chapter of National Association of Accountants.
Barbara is preceded in death by parents, Myrtis Lillibelle Reese and Willie Anderson Farr; and brother, Willie C. Farr. Survivors include her children, Dr. Paul G. Clements (Christine) and Debra C. Lemke (Klaus); six grandchildren, Robert G. Clements (Melanie), Matt T. Clements, Monika C. Lemke (Max), Michael C. Lemke, Alison Doughman (Michael), and Anthony Dukes (Ashley); five great grandchildren, Aubree Clements, KK Clements, Cason Dukes, Camden Dukes and Caleb Dukes; other extended family and friends.
Visit www.JamesFHWrens.com for more detail and to sign the guestbook.
James Funeral Home, 630 North Main Street, Wrens GA is in charge of arrangements for Myrtis "Barbara" Farr Clements.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/05/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James Funeral Home
630 North Main
Wrens, GA 30833
(706) 547-2522
