Barbara Farr Clements
Augusta, GA—Myrtis "Barbara" Farr Clements, 88, wife of the late Grady Paul Clements, peacefully left this life at Pruitt Health Augusta Saturday, August 1, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 10:00AM Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Hillcrest Memorial Park with Rev. Dwain French officiating.
Because of the family's concern for public health and safety during this COVID-19 pandemic, the family requests that social distancing and other safety precautions be followed. The wearing of face masks is encouraged.
Barbara was co-owner of Jefferson Farm Supply and Jefferson Milling Company, as well as worked as an accountant at J. Thomas Jones CPA, before owning and operating her own accounting business and was past president of the Augusta Chapter of National Association of Accountants.
Barbara is preceded in death by parents, Myrtis Lillibelle Reese and Willie Anderson Farr; and brother, Willie C. Farr. Survivors include her children, Dr. Paul G. Clements (Christine) and Debra C. Lemke (Klaus); six grandchildren, Robert G. Clements (Melanie), Matt T. Clements, Monika C. Lemke (Max), Michael C. Lemke, Alison Doughman (Michael), and Anthony Dukes (Ashley); five great grandchildren, Aubree Clements, KK Clements, Cason Dukes, Camden Dukes and Caleb Dukes; other extended family and friends.
James Funeral Home, 630 North Main Street, Wrens GA is in charge of arrangements for Myrtis "Barbara" Farr Clements.
