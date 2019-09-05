Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Funeral Home & Cremation Center
211 Park Avenue, SW
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6234
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George Funeral Home & Cremation Center
211 Park Avenue, SW
Aiken, SC 29801
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
George Funeral Home & Cremation Center
211 Park Avenue, SW
Aiken, SC 29801
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Gagnon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Gagnon


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Gagnon Obituary
Barbara Gagnon
Aiken, SC—Barbara Weeks Gagnon, age 87, entered into rest Monday, September 2, 2019 in the comfort of her home.
Mrs. Gagnon was born April 18, 1932 in New Milford, CT to the late Willard and Mary Weeks. She had made Aiken, SC her home since 1978. She retired as a bank teller and was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed traveling.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 43 years, Francis Gagnon; a granddaughter, Lindsey Gagnon; a brother, Willard Weeks; two sisters, Marion Beecher and Frances Kozlowski.
Survivors include a daughter, Evelyn Gagnon of North Augusta; six sons, Robert Gagnon (Janet), Thomaston, CT, Joseph Gagnon (Joanne), Aiken, SC, Willard Gagnon (Stephanie), Mill Spring, NC, John Gagnon (Carrie Scarboro) New Holland, SC, James Gagnon (Christy), Belvedere, SC, and George Gagnon (Vickie), Aiken, SC; a sister-in-law, Madelyn Tanski, Thomaston, CT; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren and extended family.
Friends may call on Friday September 6, 2019 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at George Funeral Home in downtown Aiken.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 in The George Funeral Chapel with Rev. Lee Phillips officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the CSRA Parkinson Support Group, 4275 Owens Rd., Apt. 1127, Evans, GA 30809 (ATTN: Kathleen Reynolds, Treasurer).
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the family may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 9/6/2019

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Download Now