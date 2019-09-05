|
Barbara Gagnon
Aiken, SC—Barbara Weeks Gagnon, age 87, entered into rest Monday, September 2, 2019 in the comfort of her home.
Mrs. Gagnon was born April 18, 1932 in New Milford, CT to the late Willard and Mary Weeks. She had made Aiken, SC her home since 1978. She retired as a bank teller and was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed traveling.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 43 years, Francis Gagnon; a granddaughter, Lindsey Gagnon; a brother, Willard Weeks; two sisters, Marion Beecher and Frances Kozlowski.
Survivors include a daughter, Evelyn Gagnon of North Augusta; six sons, Robert Gagnon (Janet), Thomaston, CT, Joseph Gagnon (Joanne), Aiken, SC, Willard Gagnon (Stephanie), Mill Spring, NC, John Gagnon (Carrie Scarboro) New Holland, SC, James Gagnon (Christy), Belvedere, SC, and George Gagnon (Vickie), Aiken, SC; a sister-in-law, Madelyn Tanski, Thomaston, CT; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren and extended family.
Friends may call on Friday September 6, 2019 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at George Funeral Home in downtown Aiken.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 in The George Funeral Chapel with Rev. Lee Phillips officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the CSRA Parkinson Support Group, 4275 Owens Rd., Apt. 1127, Evans, GA 30809 (ATTN: Kathleen Reynolds, Treasurer).
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
