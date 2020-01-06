|
|
Barbara Hall
Hephzibah, GA—Mrs. Barbara Jean Hall entered into rest on Saturday January 4, 2020.
Mrs. Hall enjoyed fishing, working with her flowers around the house and going to Biloxi to the casino. One of her passions in life was being a personal care taker for 45 years. She took care of many patients and was very passionate about helping others. She was "Our Angel on This Earth."
Mrs. Hall is preceded in death by her son, Joey Wombles; and brothers, Leon and Bud Tharpe. Survivors include her loving husband, George "Jr" Hall; son, Terry Young (Joan); sisters, Shirley Chavous and Linda Jessop; and grandchildren, Nicole Young, Heather Young, Ashley Young, Michael Wombles and Julie Wombles.
The family will receive friends from 6-8pm on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Elliott Sons Funeral Home on Lumpkin Road. Funeral services will be held at 1pm on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Lumpkin Road Chapel of Elliott Sons Funeral Home. Pallbearers who will honor Mrs. Hall are Michael Tharpe Sr., Michael Tharpe Jr., Johnny Gamble, Steve Hall, Rick Malin and Don Tharpe. Honorary Pallbearers will be TJ Davis and John Stephens.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 1/7/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 7, 2020