Barbara Hallman Todd

Barbara Hallman Todd Obituary
Barbara Hallman Todd
Martinez, GA—Barbara Hallman Todd was born on February 24, 1930 in Augusta, GA. She died quietly at her home on August 1, 2019.
Barbara was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Selwyn Hallman. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Edward Todd; her son, Steven Wilton Todd; and her sister, Roseann Hudson.
Barbara graduated from Barrett School of Nursing (University Hospital); Augusta, GA in 1950 and received her R.N. degree. After Barbara's thirty-five year nursing career and Mr. Todd's retirement from Savannah River Plant; they purchased a card shop (Peppermint Patty's) and worked there together.
Barbara is survived by her two daughters, Selwyn T. Cummings (Jack) and Frances T. Tinley; her two grandchildren, Angela T. Fair and Robert T. Tinley; and her six great-grandchildren.
No services are planned at this time.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 4, 2019
