Barbara Sanders Howard, 62, entered into rest at her residence on February 28, 2019.
Barbara was born in Aiken, SC and lived most of her life in Augusta, Georgia where she was a self- employed property manager and a member of Stevens Creek Church. She loved volunteering and blessing people.
A celebration of her life will be on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Stevens Creek Church, a reception will be held from 4:00-8:00 pm at Savannah Rapids where all are welcome.
Survivors include her husband Sandy Howard, son Richard Cofer (Candice), daughter Aubrey Howard, brother Tom Sanders (Wanda), sisters Ann Thompson, Kay Sumner (Chuck), grandchildren Misty, Richard and Natiley.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to a favorite .
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 6, 2019