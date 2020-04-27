Home

Barbara Jean Carter Crawford

Barbara Jean Carter Crawford Obituary
Barbara Jean Carter Crawford
Augusta, GA—Barbara Jean Carter Crawford, entered into rest April 22, 2020 at University Hospital. A private graveside service will be held 11 am Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Old Hammond Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Dr. Bobby G. Hankerson officiating. Ms. Crawford was a 1975 graduate of Lucy C. Laney High School and she attended Paine College. She worked for the Richmond County Board of Education. She was a member of Hammond Grove Word Power Ministry. Survivors include a son, Joshua Crawford; a sister, Linda Carter; a brother, Harold D. Carter, a host of other relatives and friends. A public viewing will be held from 4-5 pm Wednesday at the funeral home.
The Augusta Chronicle - April 28, 2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2020
