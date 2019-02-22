The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
109 Shaw Street
Martinez, GA 30907
706-364-9122
Barbara Jean Revell


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara Jean Revell Obituary
Mrs. Barbara Jean Revell, 64, entered into rest February 18, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia, wife of the late Mr. John Revell.

Mrs. Revell was born in White Oak, Missouri, moved to Augusta, Georgia in 1968, she graduated from Glenn Hills High School in 1972, then working as A Legal Secretary and in sales for Television before moving to Marietta, Georgia in the 80s.

She is survived by a daughter Erin Revell of Sausalito, CA, step-children Cherry Revell Matott, Atlanta, Georgia, Brad Revell, Louisville, Kentucky, brother Jim Mathis (Beth), Springfield, Missouri, sister Janet Mathis Martin (Charlie), Grovetown, Georgia., nieces Brooke Mathis, West Plains, Missouri, Jessica Mathis Snyder (Donald), Springfield, Missouri, Christina Key (Robbie), Augusta, Georgia, Erika Youngblood, North Augusta, SC, Chelsea Martin, Kennestone, Georgia and nephew Madison Davenport (Melissa), Augusta, Georgia. She is preceded in death by her parents JW Mathis & JoAnne Mathis Alexander, step father Norman W. Alexander and sister Joyce Mathis Davenport.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 at McNeill Funeral Home from 2:00 pm.

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 22, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 22, 2019
