Barbara Joyce Corley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Joyce Corley
North Augusta, SC—Graveside Services for Miss Barbara Joyce Corley, 77, who entered into rest June 24, 2020, will be conducted Friday morning at 11 o'clock in Pineview Memorial Gardens. Reverend Thurman Norville officiating. We encourage the public to wear a mask and social distancing will be practiced.
Miss Corley was a life-long resident of North Augusta. She was a member of St. James United Methodist Church and a former attendant at Fairview Presbyterian Church Daycare. She was predeceased by her parents, Wilson and Warren Corley and two brothers, Reynard Corley and Allan Corley.
Survivors include her sister, Wanda (Terrell) Wiggins, North Augusta and several nieces and nephews.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Pineview Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved