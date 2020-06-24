Barbara Joyce Corley
North Augusta, SC—Graveside Services for Miss Barbara Joyce Corley, 77, who entered into rest June 24, 2020, will be conducted Friday morning at 11 o'clock in Pineview Memorial Gardens. Reverend Thurman Norville officiating. We encourage the public to wear a mask and social distancing will be practiced.
Miss Corley was a life-long resident of North Augusta. She was a member of St. James United Methodist Church and a former attendant at Fairview Presbyterian Church Daycare. She was predeceased by her parents, Wilson and Warren Corley and two brothers, Reynard Corley and Allan Corley.
Survivors include her sister, Wanda (Terrell) Wiggins, North Augusta and several nieces and nephews.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
North Augusta, SC—Graveside Services for Miss Barbara Joyce Corley, 77, who entered into rest June 24, 2020, will be conducted Friday morning at 11 o'clock in Pineview Memorial Gardens. Reverend Thurman Norville officiating. We encourage the public to wear a mask and social distancing will be practiced.
Miss Corley was a life-long resident of North Augusta. She was a member of St. James United Methodist Church and a former attendant at Fairview Presbyterian Church Daycare. She was predeceased by her parents, Wilson and Warren Corley and two brothers, Reynard Corley and Allan Corley.
Survivors include her sister, Wanda (Terrell) Wiggins, North Augusta and several nieces and nephews.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.