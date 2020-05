Barbara Lee ChaulkAugusta, GA—Barbara Lee Chaulk, age 67, passed away on Easter Sunday, 2020.A funeral Mass will be celebrated in her honor this Thursday, June 4th, 10:00 AM at The Church of the Most Holy Trinity, 720 Telfair Street, Augusta, 30901. All are welcome.In lieu of flowers Barbara asks donations be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Health Clinic, 2110 Broad St. Augusta, GA 30904.Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits