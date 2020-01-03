|
|
Sister Barbara Lee McCormick, OSH
N. Augusta, SC—Sister Barbara Lee McCormick died January 1, 2020 at the age of 76. She grew up in Carmel IN, graduated from Carmel High School and from Indiana University with a nursing degree. She was the school nurse and dietitian at Margaret Hall School, Versailles KY from 1968 to 1972. It was there that she met the founding sisters of the Order of Saint Helena who ran the school. Barbara Lee was received as a postulant in the Order in 1972 and made her Life Profession in June 1979.
As a sister she served in Vails Gate NY; Nassau, Bahamas; Seattle, WA; Augusta, GA and North Augusta, SC. Her ministries included teaching and writing programs for Vacation Bible Schools and Sunday Schools; leading retreats and quiet days; and serving in various youth programs and conferences. In the Episcopal Diocese of Olympia WA, she shared ministry with migrant adults and children from Central America and Mexico. She also served in multiple ministries at Phinney Ridge Lutheran Church, Seattle WA and Advent Lutheran Church, Augusta GA.
Sister Barbara Lee's great joys were cooking and providing hospitality for others, gardening, and serving people in need. She was known for her wonderful sense of humor and her gift for puns.
After a private burial, a memorial service will be held at the Order of Saint Helena, 414 Savannah Barony Drive, North Augusta SC on Saturday, January 11 at 11:00 am. If you plan to attend, please notify the convent: 803-426-1616 or [email protected] In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Order of Saint Helena (online: https://www.osh.org/donate/).
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 5, 2020