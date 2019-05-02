Entered into rest Monday, April 29, 2019 at the residence, Mrs. Barbara Irwin Mann, wife of nearly 65 years to Richard E. Mann M.D. Other family members include her daughters: Kimila Mann, Kara Venderley (Kevin); sons: Rick Mann, Kurt Mann (Leslie), Douglas Mann (Leslie); 12 grandchildren; brother: Don D. Irwin of Cumming, Ga; sister in law: Phyllis Irwin of Decatur, Indiana.



Barbara was born in Frankfort, Indiana but spent most of her life in Ft. Wayne, Indiana. She taught school with the Indiana School System prior to becoming a fulltime mother. She was always a dedicated and loving wife and mother.



Funeral services will be Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Warren Baptist Church with Dr. David McKinley and Rev. Dave Dillard officiating. Burial will follow at Westover Memorial Park.



Memorial contributions may be made to Augusta Care Pregnancy Center: 1298 1/2 Broad St. Augusta GA 30901; Safe Homes of Augusta Domestic Violence Center: P.O. BOX 3187 Augusta, GA 30914; Julie's House, Inc. P.O. BOX 204235 Martinez, GA 30917 or Warren Baptist Church 3203 Washington Rd. Augusta, GA 30907.



The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 at



Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907