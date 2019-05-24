|
Barbara M. Galloway, 89, wife of the late US Army Sgt Maj. Ret. Hilliard Galloway, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Thomson Health and Rehab, Thomson, Ga.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday May 25, 2019, at Bethesda Baptist Church with the Dr. Roland Galloway and the Dr. Clayton Galloway officiating. Interment will follow in the Harlem Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Galloway was born in Germany, and as a teenager she survived WWII, and met the love of her life in post-war Germany. Beginning a love affair that would last 60 years and giving birth to 5 sons. She was the epitome of what a mother should be, sacrificing her country and culture for her children. She was a grandmother and great-grandmother to not only her flesh and blood but to all she came into contact with. Her giving spirit, compassion, especially for the innocent, helpless and less fortunate was an example to us all. Her legacy lives on in her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Welcome Home Mom!
Survivors include her three sons, Roland Galloway (Laverne), Clayton Galloway (Mary) and Hilliard Galloway, Jr.; Seven grandchildren, Jamie Aycox, Tara Pilgrim, Drew Galloway, John Galloway, Ashley Nelson, Clayton Galloway, Jr. and Walter Galloway, Jr.; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband and two sons, Wolfgang Galloway and Walter Galloway.
Pallbearers will be grandsons.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at the church.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 24, 2019