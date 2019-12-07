|
Barbara McKettrick
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Barbara Broadwater McKettrick, 83, entered into rest Friday, December 6, 2019.
Barbara was a lifelong resident of Augusta and a member of St. James United Methodist Church. She retired from Georgia Natural Gas and enjoyed shopping and working in her yard. Barbara was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother who loved her family.
Family members include her son: Mark McKettrick and wife Patty; daughter-in-law: Terri McKettrick; grandchildren: Anna Barton (Brandon), Sara, Will, Maggie, and Ben McKettrick; sisters: Melvis Reeves and Brenda Wells (Pete); brother: Michael Broadwater (Nora), sister-in-law: Jeanne Broadwater; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents: Tobias and Louise Broadwater; son: Bryan Thomas McKettrick; and brother: Toby Broadwater.
The funeral service will be Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Rev. Thurman Norville officiating. Interment will follow in Westover Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Ben McKettrick, Will McKettrick, Chad Broadwater, Brad Reeves, Jerry Reeves, and Michael Broadwater.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. James United Methodist Church, 439 Greene St., Augusta, GA 30901.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 A.M., at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 8, 2019