The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara McKettrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara McKettrick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara McKettrick Obituary
Barbara McKettrick
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Barbara Broadwater McKettrick, 83, entered into rest Friday, December 6, 2019.
Barbara was a lifelong resident of Augusta and a member of St. James United Methodist Church. She retired from Georgia Natural Gas and enjoyed shopping and working in her yard. Barbara was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother who loved her family.
Family members include her son: Mark McKettrick and wife Patty; daughter-in-law: Terri McKettrick; grandchildren: Anna Barton (Brandon), Sara, Will, Maggie, and Ben McKettrick; sisters: Melvis Reeves and Brenda Wells (Pete); brother: Michael Broadwater (Nora), sister-in-law: Jeanne Broadwater; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents: Tobias and Louise Broadwater; son: Bryan Thomas McKettrick; and brother: Toby Broadwater.
The funeral service will be Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Rev. Thurman Norville officiating. Interment will follow in Westover Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Ben McKettrick, Will McKettrick, Chad Broadwater, Brad Reeves, Jerry Reeves, and Michael Broadwater.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. James United Methodist Church, 439 Greene St., Augusta, GA 30901.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 A.M., at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
Download Now