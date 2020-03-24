Home

More Obituaries for Barbara Numberger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Poole Numberger

Barbara Poole Numberger Obituary
Barbara Poole Numberger
N. Augusta, SC—Barbara Poole Nurnberger, 92, a longtime resident of N. Augusta, SC and recent resident of The Parc at Piedmont in Marietta, GA. died peacefully on March 14 at Heritage Hospice in Marietta, GA. She was known as "Bobbie" to family and friends. Bobbie was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed life to the fullest, was truly blessed and loved by all. She is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Stanley Lawson Nurnberger, Jr (Buddy), her mother, Gertrude Poole, her brother, Lamar Poole and her grandson, Stanley Lawson Nurnberger, IV. She is survived by sons, Stanley Lawson Nurnberger, III (Ruthie), Douglas Lamar Nurnberger (June), daughter Barbara Nurnberger Naples, five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. The family will hold a graveside service, date to be determined.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 29, 2020
