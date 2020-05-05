|
Barbara Quillian
Augusta, GA—Barbara Peek Quillian, 83, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 2, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Barbara was born in Baldwin, MS and raised in Vidalia, GA where she was a member of the First Baptist Church of Vidalia. After graduating from Vidalia High School, she received a nursing degree from Saint Joseph's School of Nursing in Atlanta, GA. Barbara had a distinguished 30 year nursing career, retiring from the Medical College of Georgia in 1986 as an operating room head nurse.
Early in her nursing career, Barbara was committed to patients who were confined to iron lungs in the polio ward at MCG, known then as Talmadge Hospital, which had one of the few polio wards in the United States. She was loved and respected by doctors, patients, and their families. Barbara was involved in Garden Club and Lady's Auxiliary activities. She attended Wesley and Mosaic United Methodist Churches with her daughters. She loved spending time with friends, family, and especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed the beach and her happy place was Saint Simon's Island, GA.
She is survived by her daughters: Charlene Linder Dockery (Michael) and Pamela Linder Thomas: her grandchildren: Drew and Wade Thomas, and Lara and Lee Dockery: her great grandson: Charles "Charlie" Richard Thomas; her brother: Don Peek (Linda); many nieces and nephews; and her first husband: Dr. Charles W. Linder.
She is preceded in death by her late husband, Dr. Willard E. "Bill" Quillian; her parents: Oscar and Ruby Peek; her brothers: Billy (Peggy), Joe (Jennie Mae Howell), Bobby; and her son-in-law: Richard "Rick" A. Thomas.
A private family service will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet and Son Funeral Directors with Reverend Greg Porterfield officiating. The family invites friends to attend online by "liking" the Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors Facebook Page. A memorial will be placed in Lakeview Cemetery in Vidalia, GA and her ashes will be taken to Saint Simons Island, GA for a celebration of life and burial in June.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Neurology Stroke Program Fund in memory of Barbara Quillian: Georgia Health Sciences Foundation and sent to:
Georgia Health Sciences Foundation, Neurology Stroke Program Fund (#211380) 1120 15th St. Suite AD1104, Augusta, GA 30912.
