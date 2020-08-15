Barbara Redd Witteman
Augusta, GA—Barbara Redd Witteman, 75, entered into the presence of the Lord on Friday, August 14, 2020 at her home.
Barbara, who was affectionately known as Bootsie to her siblings and long time friends, was born in Augusta, Georgia to the late Jesse and Maebelle Redd. A lifelong resident of Augusta, she graduated from Butler High School in 1963. Shortly after graduation, she was employed as a Secretary at the Richmond County Health Department where she retired in 1997. She was a long time member of Lumpkin Road Baptist Church.
Barbara was a devoted wife and mother, and was proud to be Grammy to Lane and Rachel. She took great joy in her shelter dog, Nemo. Her sweet, generous, and spirited personality will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 55 years, Gary Witteman; her son, Jesse Daniel Witteman; her brother, Carl "Buster" Redd (Navada); her sisters, Joyce Lamb (Chris), Connie Sheridan (John), and Ann Thomas (Perry); and her beloved grandchildren, Lane Witteman and Rachel Witteman. She was a favorite aunt to her nieces, Kelly Fourakers (Bert) and the late Jodie Sheridan; her nephews, Richard Lamb (Valerie) and Ben Goble (Lauren); and her great niece, Annabelle Fourakers.
Graveside services will be held at 10am at Hillcrest Memorial Park on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 with Rev. Don Stone officiating.
