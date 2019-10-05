|
Barbara Rubin Goldberg
Augusta, GA—Barbara Rubin Goldberg passed away on August 15, 2019 after a brief illness. She was 88. She is the daughter and second child of David and Etta Rubin. She received her education and graduated from both Erasmus High School in Brooklyn and New York University becoming the first member of her immediate family to graduate from college. After college she worked for Seventeen Magazine in Manhattan.
She married Joseph Simon Goldberg on December 26, 1955 with whom she had three children and five grandchildren. They started their family in Waynesboro, Georgia before moving to Augusta in 1971.
Her life revolved around her immediate family. She was always there and participatory for her children's schools and scouts and swimming lessons and other activities. She never missed a performance or sporting event.
She loved her communities and volunteered for the Congregation Children of Israel in Augusta for over 50 years.
She was on the board of directors at Augusta Preparatory School where her three children attended and graduated from.
She had a great passion for life and this came through in her frequent travel and her great love for Music and the arts. She was President of the Augusta Opera association for several terms and always hosted the singers at her house.
As her children grew and became more independent and she went into the travel business and became manager of a travel agency at Rich's Department Store.
She was an amazing friend. She loved to cook and host parties and our family shared the holidays with the same families each year. She hosted the most amazing break fast anywhere for Yom Kippur.
She and her friends started a play reading group which lasted for over 20 years. Strong friendships were part of her social clubs. She played bridge weekly with the same group of women and they enjoyed annual vacations in the mountains or the beach. Like the bridge club she was in the same book club for decades.
After her retirement, she worked as a docent at the Morris Museum taking patrons and groups of students on tours.
She also maintained a strong connection with the Jewish community and love for the State of Israel. For years she looked forward to her Bible class luncheons with her friends from the congregation.
She also supported Israel and the Jewish community by working on behalf of the Jewish Federation in its charitable endeavors. These values inspired her to work in the early 1970's with local civil rights leaders to ensure school equality in Augusta and the surrounding area.
Mrs. Goldberg is survived by her three children: Margaret Jamie Langley, Dr. William Edward Goldberg and Jonathan Goldberg as well as four grandchildren: Laura and Rachel Langley and Nikolas and Matthew Goldberg.
To celebrate her life and the joy she brought to her friends there will be a celebration at the Morris Museum of Art on Sunday October 13, 2019 at 930 am. Her burial will be private. In leiu of flowers we ask that donations by made to the Morris Museum.
The Augusta Chronicle - October 6, 2019
