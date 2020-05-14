|
Barbara Thomas Aldridge
Waynesboro, GA—Barbara Thomas Aldridge, 80, entered into rest on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. She was born in Augusta, GA to the late Edna Avrett and Elus Thomas. She married right after college and moved to New York City but moved back to Atlanta in 1976. After she retired, she moved back to Burke County in 2005. Barbara was a member of Rosemont Baptist Church, where she served on the Hospitality and Bereavement Committees and was a member of the Grace Sunday School Class. She was an avid golfer. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Willard Aldridge; and three brothers, George LeRoy Thomas, Clark Thomas, Sr., and David Thomas.
She is survived by two daughters, Diane Ashworth (Wes) of Lewisville, TX and Debra Anthony (Steven) of Hoschton, GA; two grandchildren, Stephanie Ross (Jarrod) and Wesley Ashworth IV both of Lewisville, TX; one great granddaughter, Adelie Mae Ross of Lewisville, TX; six siblings, James E. Thomas (Dot) of Hephzibah, Melvis McCullough of Waynesboro, Dorothy Dickey of Fair Play, SC, Edward Thomas (Sarah) of Waynesboro, Norman Thomas of Waynesboro, and Becky Phillips (Joey) of Waynesboro; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date.
Remembrances may be made to Rosemont Baptist Church Vision Fund.
DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 220 East 6th Street, Waynesboro, GA 30830 (706-554-3531)
