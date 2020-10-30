Mrs. Barbara Thompson
Graniteville, South Carolina—Mrs. Barbara Renew Thompson, 74, beloved wife of Mr. Harold E. Thompson, Sr, of Graniteville, S.C. entered into rest in the comfort of her home on Thursday, October 29, 2020.
The family will greet friends on Sunday, November 1, 2020, from 1:30 until 2:30 at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Graniteville, SC 29829. A graveside Celebration of Life service will follow at 3 o'clock in the Historic Graniteville Cemetery.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/31/2020