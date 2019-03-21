Home

Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
Barbara Walker
Barbara Walker Obituary
Ms. Barbara Walker entered into rest on Thursday March 14, 2019, at her residence. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 am at Williams Memorial Chapel. She leaves to cherish her memories; sons Tre'von Walker, Troy Tolbert; siblings, Dotsie Leathers, Charles( Annie) Walker, Willie E. Walker, Gloria(Leroy) Wells and a host of other relatives and friends. Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta, Ga.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 21, 2019
