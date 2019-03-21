|
|
Ms. Barbara Walker entered into rest on Thursday March 14, 2019, at her residence. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 am at Williams Memorial Chapel. She leaves to cherish her memories; sons Tre'von Walker, Troy Tolbert; siblings, Dotsie Leathers, Charles( Annie) Walker, Willie E. Walker, Gloria(Leroy) Wells and a host of other relatives and friends. Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta, Ga.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 21, 2019