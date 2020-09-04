1/1
Barbara Williams
Hephzibah, GA— Mrs. Barbara Ann Usry Williams, 80, loving wife of Lester Williams, entered into rest on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at AU Medical Center.
Graveside Funeral services will be held in Hephzibah-Vance Cemetery on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at 2:00 PM with the Reverend Wayne Todd officiating.
Mrs. Williams was born in Gibson, GA to the late Lloyd and Kate Clark Usry. She was a member of New Beginning Community Baptist Church.
Other survivors include her daughter, Cathy Crees and her husband John, son, Kyle Williams and his wife Terrie, brother, Chuck Usry, sister Jawana Garrett and her husband Felix and her grandchildren, Calen, Joshua, Nick and Catilyn.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 5:00 P.M. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/05/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
