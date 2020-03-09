|
Barney C. Wells, Jr.
Warrenton, GA—Mr. Barney C. Wells, Jr. (Lum) was born July 7, 1948, in Augusta, Georgia, to parents Barney C. Wells, Sr. and Amanda Edwards Wells. He entered into rest in his home in Warrenton, Georgia, on March 8, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was 71 years old.
Lum attended Thomson High School, where he graduated in 1967. He was first employed by Brunkow's Band Instruments, where he worked as an instrument repairman. In the early 1970s, Lum and his father owned and operated Wells Band Instrument and Bicycle Repair on Central Avenue in Thomson. He then moved to carry on the family tradition of mail service. He served the United States Postal Service for 43 years in south McDuffie County. During this time, the National Safety Council recognized Lum for safely driving more than 3,000,000 miles to deliver mail to McDuffie County residents. Lum retired from public service in 2013.
Music was a lifelong passion. His father played the mandolin and inspired Lum to learn and love music. At a young age, Lum played the guitar and began playing the trombone in high school. Later, he and some local friends started a rock band, Tides of Malice.
Lum was born and raised in The First Baptist Church, Thomson, Georgia. For many years Lum ran the sound system for the worship services. He was an active participant in the Men's Ministry Sunday School Class. Upon retirement, Lum continued his service to his church by providing repairs and refurbishment for the bicycle ministry.
Lum bought a Plymouth Barracuda in 1968. This car was a constant companion. In recent years, he and his wife and occasionally the grandchildren would take the Barracuda to car shows and parades. This car was a prized possession.
Life brought Lum great joy. He was a consummate collector of many things. His workshop and home are full of memorabilia from the travels and adventures that the experiences afforded.
Lum was preceded in death by his parents, Barney and Amanda Wells, his sister Nancy Wells Parker (John), and his brother Billy Wells (Ann).
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Strother Wells, his sons B.C. Wells (Dena) and Brian Adams (Angie), and his daughter Jennifer Adams. He has eight grandchildren, Owen Wells, Cadence Wells, Elliott Wells, Jayvin Wells, Kayla Adams, Madison Adams, Gavin Adams, and Dalton Adams.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at The First Baptist Church in Thomson, Georgia. Dr. Matt Ward will officiate. The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. before the funeral service at the church, and interment will be at Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make financial donations to the Kilpatrick Disaster Relief of the Kilpatrick Baptist Association (Post Office Box 895 Thomson, GA 30824) or the Peaches Morgan Bicycle Ministry of the First Baptist Church (253 Jackson Street Thomson, GA 30824).
Beggs Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, GA is honored to serve the family of Mr. Barney C. Wells, Jr.
The Augusta Chronicle - 03/10/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2020